As previously reported, MJF had a flight booked out of Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, which led to speculation regarding his status for AEW Double Or Nothing.

PWInsider reports that MJF is still in Las Vegas and he did not fly back to the east coast. The AEW star did have a ticket to fly into Newark, which would have arrived sometime after 6:30 am.

It’s unclear whether MJF and Tony Khan worked something out to keep him in town for the show. Either way, it looks more likely MJF vs. Wardlow will be happening tonight at the pay-per-view event.