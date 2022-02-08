MLW was granted a motion to seal certain materials in their federal anti-trust lawsuit against WWE on February 1.

The materials are related to financial details on their deal with Tubi and other similar proprietary information, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that WWE has not officially responded to the lawsuit, but it looks like their 21-day grace period, if only business days are included, would expire on Tuesday, February 15.

A case management meeting between WWE and MLW attorneys is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 1:30pm in Oakland, CA. The case was assigned to Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a full, detailed breakdown of MLW’s allegations against WWE, and what they are asking for.

WWE issued the following response to the media in January when MLW first announced the lawsuit:

“WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them.”

MLW COO MSL appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily in mid-January and said MLW feels very comfortable with the lawsuit.

“I know there was some interest. Obviously, I can’t comment on pending litigation. But I will say, in vague generalities, I’ve seen some of the comments on social media, saying it would take balls to do something like this. I can’t comment on another man’s genitalia. For me personally, my balls are as big as a pig and not the pig’s balls, the entire pig. We are very comfortable right now,” he said.

MLW is represented by attorney Jason Takenouchi of the Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman law firm. They are based in New York City but the suit was filed from their San Francisco location. WWE is being represented by longtime attorney Jerry McDevitt.

