The list of most-watched WWE Network content for the past week was topped by content for the late Luke Harper (Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee), according to the Wrestling Observer. The top 10 looks like this:

1. The New Day “Feel the Power” podcast on Luke Harper

2. Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview with Bayley

3. Royal Rumble 2020

4. Best of Luke Harper

5. RAW Talk

6. WWE NXT from January 6

7. Royal Rumble 2018

8. Talking Smack

9. Royal Rumble 2019

10. SmackDown from December 11

Most of the rest of the top 25 consisted of old Royal Rumble events. Once again episodes of 205 Live, Main Event and NXT UK, and the non-WWE indie content, did not make the top 25.