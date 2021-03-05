The new WWE 24 documentary on WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E topped the list of most-watched WWE Network content for the past week.

The weekly WWE NXT UK show managed to crack the top 25 at #13. The second PROGRESS Wrestling special on February 27 also cracked the top 25 at #21. PROGRESS and NXT UK both beat WWE 205 Live this week.

Below is the top 10 shows for the past week, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:

1. WWE 24: Big E

2. Elimination Chamber 2021

3. RAW Talk from March 1

4. Talking Smack from February 27

5. NXT

6. Broken Skull Sessions with Sasha Banks

7. Royal Rumble 2021

8. WrestleMania 28

9. WrestleMania 25

10. SmackDown from January 29

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.