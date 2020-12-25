WWE TLC, Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus some of the new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer.

It’s interesting to note that none of the other in-ring shows or the non-WWE indie content made the top 25 list again this week.

Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:

1. WWE TLC

2. Broken Skull Sessions with Drew McIntyre

3. Best of WWE at The Holidays

4. WWE TLC Kickoff

5. WWE Icons “First Look” preview

6. WWE Chronicle: Kevin Owens

7. WWE Survivor Series 2020

8. RAW Talk for December 21

9. WWE Untold: Bill Goldberg’s Streak

10. WWE NXT for December 16

The NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event ranked 13 this week while NXT UK ranked 24.

