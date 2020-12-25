WWE TLC, Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus some of the new offerings from WWE Network Documentaries were the most-watched content on the WWE Network for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer.
It’s interesting to note that none of the other in-ring shows or the non-WWE indie content made the top 25 list again this week.
Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
1. WWE TLC
2. Broken Skull Sessions with Drew McIntyre
3. Best of WWE at The Holidays
4. WWE TLC Kickoff
5. WWE Icons “First Look” preview
6. WWE Chronicle: Kevin Owens
7. WWE Survivor Series 2020
8. RAW Talk for December 21
9. WWE Untold: Bill Goldberg’s Streak
10. WWE NXT for December 16
The NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event ranked 13 this week while NXT UK ranked 24.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.