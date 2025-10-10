Fans at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia were treated to a pair of major WWE returns during Friday’s SmackDown — the final episode before Crown Jewel.

After several months away from television, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga both made their comebacks during the international taping. The action unfolded when Sami Zayn issued yet another United States Championship Open Challenge, a weekly theme of his current title reign. Nakamura — returning with his popular “Rising Sun” entrance theme and a clear babyface presentation — answered the call, marking his first match since June.

The contest was a hard-hitting back-and-forth bout until chaos broke out late in the match. Just as Nakamura was setting up for the Kinshasa, Tama Tonga appeared and attacked, resulting in a disqualification finish.

Following the interference, Tonga was joined by Talla Tonga, Tanga Loa, and JC Mateo, as the four men launched a brutal post-match assault on both Zayn and Nakamura. Moments later, Solo Sikoa made his way to the ring, standing tall with his “Family Tree” as the group posed over the fallen competitors — signaling that the faction is now operating at full strength.

Sikoa’s presence was particularly notable, as he held the United States Championship earlier this year before dropping the title to Zayn in late August.

Before their returns, Nakamura had been sidelined simply due to creative inactivity, while Tonga had been off television since April amid reports of an undisclosed injury.

Friday’s SmackDown from Perth aired live on Netflix for viewers outside the United States, with a replay scheduled to air in its regular 8 p.m. ET slot on USA Network tonight.

NAKAMURA ANSWERS THE US OPEN CHALLENGE AND HE'S GOT HIS OLD THEME SONG BACK ❤️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4GGUnqFgKp — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) October 10, 2025