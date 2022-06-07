As noted before at this link, it was indicated on last night’s WWE RAW that there may be new challengers for The Bloodline. Riddle called out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while The Street Profits defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match via count out.

In an update, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Riddle, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after RAW. The trio confirmed that they are coming for The Bloodline. Riddle said he will be at Friday’s SmackDown to follow-up on his challenge to Reigns.

“Honestly, I think The Tribal Chief’s gonna dodge me,” Riddle said. “I don’t think he’s gonna want this match-up, but it doesn’t matter because this Friday I’m gonna show up to SmackDown and eventually I’m gonna find The Tribal Chief and I’m gonna get my match, I’m gonna get my revenge for my bro Randy Orton, and I’m gonna do what stallions do and take that championship away.”

Schreiber then asked The Profits if they are one step closer to challenging The Usos for their titles.

“One step? We’re already there, we already got the V. We already got the victory,” Ford said.

Heyman responded to the video of Riddle and The Profits and wrote, “Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!!”

It was previously reported how last week’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre call out Reigns for a title match at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The word from within WWE for more than a month now was that WWE had Riddle vs. Reigns planned for Money In the Bank, Randy Orton vs. Reigns planned for SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and McIntyre vs. Reigns planned for Clash at The Castle.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule, which has him missing some TV tapings and non-televised shows. As of this writing, he is still advertised to be at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so it looks like there will be a Reigns – Riddle confrontation.

Those who rebel against the #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy run the risk at their own peril of @WWERomanReigns dealing with them personally!!! https://t.co/SIz5iU0yRH — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 7, 2022

