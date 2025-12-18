WWE’s growing list of fashion collaborations just got another high-profile addition.

Images of the upcoming OVO-branded WWE merchandise have officially been released, giving fans a first look at the collection ahead of its launch.

Earlier this week, the Toronto-based clothing brand founded by rapper Drake teased a collaboration with WWE that was set to drop later this month.

On Wednesday, the OVO Instagram account followed up by sharing images from the collection and confirming the details.

“OVO x WWE Collection,” the announcement read. “Built from the moves that made history.”

The post also confirmed exactly when the items will be available, noting, “Available 12.19.25 | 10AM EST.”

The merchandise lineup features a mix of classic WWE imagery and OVO branding, including “OVO 3:16” Steve Austin t-shirts, along with OVO-branded shirts for Bret “The Hitman” Hart, The Rock, The Iron Sheik, and The Undertaker. A Hart Foundation-inspired hockey jersey is also included, complete with the OVO owl logo on the front (see photos below).

It’s another example of WWE leaning heavily into crossover fashion in 2025.

Earlier this year, WWE announced a collaboration with Born X Raised in January, released WrestleMania merchandise with Anti Social Social Club in April, and revealed a deal with WEAR by Erin Andrews in July.

Drake launched the OVO (October’s Very Own) brand in 2011, and the label began collaborating with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors in 2013, which is the same year Drake was named the team’s Global Ambassador.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Drake’s OVO brand and WWE continue to surface.

