WWE Superstar JD McDonagh was a recent guest on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including Dominik Mysterio’s efforts to recruit new members for The Judgment Day. McDonagh hinted at the ongoing expansion of the faction, with Dominik actively seeking new members to strengthen their group. He said,

“People start talking about getting new members in. You want heat with me? It took me, I think, six months to get into The Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?”

He continued, “I don’t think we need them. When I get back and we’re back to full strength, let’s see where the land lays.”

WWE WrestleMania 41 has sold 44,129 tickets for Night One and 46,087 tickets for Night Two, with Allegiant Stadium holding a capacity of 51,481 fans per night, potentially up to 60,000.

The event, set for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, shows strong demand, as secondary market prices are $320 for Night One and $372 for Night Two.

Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham expressed openness to the idea of making an appearance at an AEW or WWE event. This came in response to a question from Landon Buford about his interest in participating in wrestling. He said,

“Yeah, it is possible for sure. I think WWE is fire. I grew up loving WWE… I would be down to do it for sure.”