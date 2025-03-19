An update on a new name for a fan-favorite AEW tag-team has surfaced.

AEW filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 18 to register for a trademark for a new team name for Hologram & Komander.

The company registered to trademark “Titanes Del Aire” with the USPTO for entertainment purposes.

Featured below is the official description of the 3/18 USPTO filing by AEW: