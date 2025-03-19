An update on a new name for a fan-favorite AEW tag-team has surfaced.
AEW filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 18 to register for a trademark for a new team name for Hologram & Komander.
The company registered to trademark “Titanes Del Aire” with the USPTO for entertainment purposes.
Featured below is the official description of the 3/18 USPTO filing by AEW:
“Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances.”