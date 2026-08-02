Nick Aldis’ return to the ring may not have been a one-time occurrence.

But it appears to be for now.

At WWE SummerSlam 2026, Aldis competed in his first match in three years, challenging Gunther at night one of the two-night PLE. Although he came up short after submitting, the former SmackDown General Manager received a strong ovation from the Minneapolis crowd throughout the bout.

Despite stepping away from his on-screen authority role to accept the match, Aldis didn’t stay away from the GM’s office for long.

During a SummerSlam post-show interview with Cathy Kelley, Aldis attempted to hand Triple H a resignation letter to officially step down as SmackDown General Manager. Instead, Triple H tore up the letter and immediately reinstated Aldis to the position.

During the WWE SummerSlam post-show press conference, Triple H was asked whether Aldis could wrestle again in the future and praised his performance against Gunther.

“When we first spoke about this, he was open to whatever opportunity there was to come to WWE. It was his dream job. The GM role was what we had. He was thrilled to take it and he’s never really questioned it in any way.

“But as a competitor, I know that desire never dies. No matter where you are or how removed from it you are. I know every week when he’s in those arenas, he’s thinking, ‘Man, I remember this.’ Opportunity arose for him to step into the ring, and it was on short notice. But here he is. He looked like a million bucks. Went out there and performed like a million bucks.”

Triple H admitted he was emotional seeing Aldis get another opportunity to compete inside a WWE ring.

“I have to admit I was pretty emotional watching it happen for him, knowing him as a human being. And I was really excited for him. As far as will it happen again, never say never.”