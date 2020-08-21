Update On NJPW Getting A New Television Deal In The United States

New Japan Pro Wrestling may not be finding a new U.S. television partner anytime soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, most networks are unwilling to take a chance on an unproven show, especially with the decline of advertisement dollars and executives being afraid to lose their job over a risk. The report mentions that despite the success of AEW, professional wrestling has been a declining product on television, with WWE recently doing their worst ratings number in company history.

NJPW did broadcast content on AXS TV starting in 2015, but lost out on that partnership towards the end of 2019 once Anthem Entertainment, parent of IMPACT Wrestling, purchased the network.

