According to Fightful Select, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor’s working relationship is still somewhat existent following the departure of former NJPW President Harold Meij. The report notes that the two promotion’s have an open dialogue, and are “tentatively” planning to release some content together in the future.

This news comes after it appeared that NJPW and ROH’s alliance had ended, as the number of crossover events and star appearances had gone down. There are those on the ROH side who believe that NJPW will add to their relationship when available.