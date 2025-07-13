Logan Paul and Jelly Roll’s feud escalated at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, resulting in a physical confrontation that distracted Drew McIntyre, allowing Randy Orton to clinch the victory.

Following the match, Paul attacked Orton, but Jelly Roll intervened. McIntyre then hit the famed rapper with a Claymore Kick.

WWE LFG coaches — Booker T, Bully Ray, Michelle McCool, and The Undertaker — are set to appear on the July 22nd episode of WWE NXT in Houston.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, a dark match saw B-Fab and Michin pick up a win over The Secret HERvice, with Michin scoring the pinfall on Alba Fyre.

On Saturday Night’s Main Event, tensions flared once again between Naomi and Jade Cargill. Their clash was interrupted by the surprise return of Bianca Belair, who stepped in to break up the fight.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis later announced that Belair will serve as the special guest referee for Naomi and Cargill’s No Holds Barred match at Evolution tomorrow.