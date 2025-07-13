Logan Paul and Jelly Roll’s feud escalated at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, resulting in a physical confrontation that distracted Drew McIntyre, allowing Randy Orton to clinch the victory.
Following the match, Paul attacked Orton, but Jelly Roll intervened. McIntyre then hit the famed rapper with a Claymore Kick.
With @JellyRoll615 by his side, The Viper @RandyOrton is ready to strike! 🐍@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/HSoWPiwc30
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
.@DMcIntyreWWE is taking a page out of @RandyOrton‘s playbook 😬@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/o7gjpId34v
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
😱 😱 😱 @JellyRoll615 just DROPPED @LoganPaul!@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/IgsnuKfEa8
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
OH. MY. GOD.
After dropping @LoganPaul again, @JellyRoll615 just got hit with a Claymore from @DMcIntyreWWE! 🤯@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/xUF3nfORD1
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
WWE LFG coaches — Booker T, Bully Ray, Michelle McCool, and The Undertaker — are set to appear on the July 22nd episode of WWE NXT in Houston.
At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, a dark match saw B-Fab and Michin pick up a win over The Secret HERvice, with Michin scoring the pinfall on Alba Fyre.
On Saturday Night’s Main Event, tensions flared once again between Naomi and Jade Cargill. Their clash was interrupted by the surprise return of Bianca Belair, who stepped in to break up the fight.
WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis later announced that Belair will serve as the special guest referee for Naomi and Cargill’s No Holds Barred match at Evolution tomorrow.
Naomi and @Jade_Cargill don’t want to wait until tomorrow, they’re throwing down right now! 😱@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/18IgU19ZCF
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
This changes EVERYTHING! 😱@BiancaBelairWWE will be the Special Guest Referee for tomorrow’s No Holds Barred Match at WWE Evolution! 🤯@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/iLvlMWZlnQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025