Update On NWA Contracts: How Much Were Certain Stars Making? Women’s Champion Still Signed

According to Fightful Select, rising star Ricky Starks, who has since signed with AEW, was offered $1000 a month by the NWA to remain with the promotion but passed. He was featured regularly on Powerrr and was a former NWA Television champion.

The man he lost the belt to, Zicky Dice, has also left the NWA. Reports are that Dice was only being offered $250 a month, an amount he wouldn’t take either. Dice did eventually re-sign to the NWA for the remainder of 2020, but was recently granted his release.

As for the women’s division…Fightful states that current champion Thunder Rosa is still under contract with the NWA. Whether she plans on re-negotiating has yet to be determined. Former women’s champion Allysin Kay is expected to remain in NWA, and still plans on working with them much further into the future.

