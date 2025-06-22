An update has been announced regarding a big change to next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As noted earlier today, Noam Dar has been forced to vacate the NXT Heritage Cup as a result of an injury.

With that now known, an update surfaced later in the day when Luca Crusafino took to X to announce Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Tony D’Angelo for the vacant NXT Heritage Cup on Tuesday night.

“You wanted me to prove my loyalty,” Crusafino wrote as the caption to a video on X. “You don’t have to trust what I say, trust the move I just made. That’s loyalty.”

