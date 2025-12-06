TNA rolled out several major updates coming out of Final Resolution weekend, including news on the promotion’s next premium live event and a grudge match headed to Impact.

TNA has officially announced that Genesis will be the next PLE on the calendar, and we now have the full rundown on when and where it’s happening.

The event is locked in for Saturday, January 17, 2026, emanating from the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland, Texas, just outside Dallas.

A pre-sale for tickets kicks off Tuesday, December 9, followed by the full on-sale date of Thursday, December 11.

Fans will be able to catch the show live via traditional pay-per-view as well as TNA Plus, keeping the event accessible across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, a heated rivalry is about to escalate on Impact.

A dog collar match is now set for the Thursday, December 11 edition of the show. The stipulation stems from a chaotic post-match angle at Final Resolution that followed the Knockouts World Title clash between Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside.

In the aftermath of that bout, tensions exploded, leading TNA officials to sanction Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna under dog collar rules, a fittingly brutal next chapter for the feud.

This one could get nasty in a hurry.

Final Resolution itself ended with a much-talked-about cross-promotional brawl.

The closing scene saw WWE NXT talent storming into the mix with members of the TNA roster, including authority figure Santino Marella. Things went south fast for Marella, who was taken out by his daughter’s fiancé, Stacks, the same Stacks who earlier in the night captured the TNA International Title from Steve Maclin.

For those who missed it, you can check out our complete TNA Final Resolution Results 12/5/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Plans For TNA & WWE Working Relationship Following New AMC TV Deal