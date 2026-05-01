A major mask vs. mask showdown is officially taking shape in Lucha Libre AAA.

The ‘original’ El Grande Americano is set to collide with El Grande Americano in a high-stakes match scheduled for May 30.

With both men laying claim to the same identity, the bout carries major implications, as one competitor will be forced to unmask when it’s all said and done.

Before they get to the ring, the two will make things official at a contract signing this Saturday.

The segment is slated to air as part of AAA’s weekly television program and is expected to further escalate tensions between the rivals.

As of now, this is the first, and only, confirmed match announced for AAA Noche de Los Grandes.

The challenge itself was issued several weeks ago, when Americano called out the “original” version of himself during a live broadcast of AAA on Fox in Mexico City.

Now, it’s all coming to a head.

One name.

One mask.

One survivor.