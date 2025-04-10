PAC did indeed suffer an injury during his match on the April 9, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

As we reported moments after the match ended, “The Bastard” PAC of The Death Riders appeared to suffer a leg or foot injury during his match against Swerve Strickland on 4/9 in Baltimore, MD.

In a small update, PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com are both reporting that PAC appeared to suffer an injury to his right foot or ankle during the Swerve match on the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

As noted, the match was almost immediately stopped, with PAC only rolling in the ring to take a kick and Swerve Stomp from Strickland, who quickly followed up with the pin for the abrupt victory. Afterwards, PAC had to be helped to the back by AEW officials.

The spot that believed to have resulted in the injury to PAC was when Strickland hit a buckle bomb on him in the corner. Immediately after taking the bump, PAC clutched his ankle/foot, and rolled out to the floor at ringside, where he was checked on by AEW doctors for several moments.