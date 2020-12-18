After being absent from AEW Dynamite for months, PAC made his return to television only to go back home for Thanksgiving and then return again on this week’s show.

PAC will remain a regular on AEW television and work around the holidays.

It was reported by Bodyslam that PAC is still in town for Thursday’s Dynamite TV taping, which will be for next week’s show. He will then fly to England on Friday.

Per the report, he won’t be back for the AEW special on December 30th. However, he will be back for the January 6th episode and then work the January 7th television taping the next day.