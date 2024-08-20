That’s a picture-wrap on Pat McAfee’s latest run with WWE.

As noted, the WWE Raw color-commentator worked his last episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time Monday night program on August 19 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

During the show, McAfee and his commentary partner, Michael Cole, brought up McAfee’s video on Instagram from earlier in the day, which announced that the 8/19 show would be his last for his current run, as he is taking a hiatus to return to his ESPN College Game Day job.

Near the end of the show this week, Cole introduced a special video package that featured a compilation of McAfee’s top moments from his latest run. As McAfee noted during the show, he was not aware ahead of time that they were going to play a special video for him.

Former ESPN broadcast member Joe Tessitore is scheduled to begin his role as the new lead commentator for WWE Raw starting on September 2.

McAfee will return to his role as a commentator for WWE Raw when the show moves from the USA Network to Netflix in January of 2025.