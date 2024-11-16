The war between the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa) and the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, & Sami Zayn) continues on.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the OG Bloodline was able to take out the new Bloodline until Bronson Reed came out and took out the OTC.

As Roman tried to fight back, the numbers were too much and Bronson hit a bunch of Tsunamis on the OG Bloodline.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Roman Reigns intentando remontar esto solo ante The Bloodline… pero no puede con el Samoan Spike. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/opZgU0nGkh — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 16, 2024

Bronson Reed sumándose a la nueva Bloodline (tiene antepasados samoanos, lol) y machacando a The OG Bloodline. Impacto inmediato. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/F7TzheE9H5 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 16, 2024

"MAKE THE CALL" 👀 WHO IS GOING TO HELP THE OG BLOODLINE?#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/HJqA6c4yxx — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 16, 2024

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn told the Usos that they still needed to find a fifth man for WarGames.

Zayn approached LA Knight later in the show, but Knight later came to the ring to announce that he would not be the fifth man.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

LA Knight is NOT the 5th man at War Games 👀 #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/GUas3FubLf — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 16, 2024

Bayley defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab in a Triple Threat Match on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to advance in the WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament.

The finish came when Bayley rolled up B-Fab.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

I LOVE THESE SPOTS AAAAHHHHH#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bjSzTTeV3V — s e t h (@futurafreesky) November 16, 2024

Bayley AVANZA en el torneo del Women's United States Championship al hacer el roll-up a B-Fab, justo cuando Candice LeRae estaba fuera del ring. Candice 😭 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kRMYWnC0UR — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 16, 2024

BAYLEY JUST ADVANCED IN THE US CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT! 🇺🇸🏆 #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/waVWXQq1rr — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 16, 2024

And finally, WrestleVotes is reporting that the segment featuring Bronson Reed and The Bloodline that took place on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown received a strong reaction among those backstage. They tweeted,

“I’m told the Bronson Reed/Bloodline segment on #SmackDown got a strong backstage reaction. A source in Milwaukee said, ‘fits like a glove.’

Also, toss in something about Reigns trying to call Paul Heyman at the end of SmackDown only for his number to no longer be in service.”

"The number you have reached is not in service." #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CB8pDFvoq5 — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2024

