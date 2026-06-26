WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is continuing to put his health first while remaining as passionate as ever about leading the company’s creative direction.

During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show (see video below), Triple H was complimented on looking healthy and vibrant, leading to a discussion about the serious heart condition that forced him to retire from in-ring competition.

“There’s moments in time where everybody has setbacks in life, and things hit you hard,” Triple H said.

Reflecting on that difficult period, Levesque made it clear that he has moved forward but remains mindful of his health on a daily basis.

“I did have the issues. They’re behind me now. I want to make sure they stay behind me, so I’m cautious of everything I do, and I’m protective of it.”

Triple H also spoke about the motivation that continues to drive him, explaining that while his family comes first, WWE remains the passion that fuels him every day.

“You have to have something that you’re passionate about in your life, and your why, and outside of my family, my kids, my wife, this is my why, and I love this business.”

He added that his connection to WWE extends beyond his career, noting that he never would have met his wife, Stephanie McMahon, if it weren’t for the professional wrestling business.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque made a massive prediction about Oba Femi’s future in WWE.