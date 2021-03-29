WWE has issued comments on Peacock removing controversial content from the WWE Network.

As we’ve noted, Peacock has been removing controversial content from the WWE Network since launching on March 18. It was noted last week by The Hollywood Reporter that Peacock is continuing to review and remove controversial content, and that they will be looking at all 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with their standards & practices. It was also noted that WWE is being made aware of any edits.

In an update, The New York Times wrote about the edits and WWE commented that they are also helping Peacock with the reviews.

“Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards,” WWE said.

NBCUniversal added that Peacock is “reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices,” as it does other shows and films on the platform.

WWE and Peacock still expect to have the WWE library available for viewing on-demand in time for SummerSlam in late August, but all classic content is being reviewed before it is added.

