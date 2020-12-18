We noted last week that AEW superstar and current AAA tag champion Penta El Zero M from the Lucha Bros was dealing with an injury that has severely limited his time in the ring. While the details of what was bothering him were unknown, AEW and AAA both worked angles around Penta to keep him from causing any further damage.

In an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that it was Penta’s calf that has been bothering him, an injury that he sustained while training a few weeks ago. Lucha-libre legend Konnan later confirmed the news on a recent episode of his Keepin It 100 podcast. While this hasn’t stopped the former Lucha Underground champion from appearing on AEW programming, there is no word on when he is expected to compete again at full capacity.

