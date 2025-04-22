WWE issued the following:

SAN DIEGO TO HOST SURVIVOR SERIES® ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Petco Park Becomes First-Ever Stadium to Host Survivor Series

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-survivor-series-2025

April 22, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District (SDTMD), today announced that Petco Park in San Diego, California, will become the first-ever stadium to host Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29. This marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in San Diego since 2008.

Ahead of the general ticket on-sale date for Survivor Series 2025, which will be announced at a later date, fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-survivor-series-2025.

The announcement follows a record-breaking Survivor Series in 2024, which was held in front of a sell-out crowd at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and generated the largest gate in the event’s history.

“We are beyond excited to host WWE’s Survivor Series at Petco Park in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “For over two decades, Petco Park has hosted the most iconic sports and entertainment moments in San Diego history and established a well-earned reputation as a world-class venue. We look forward to welcoming WWE’s incredible talent and passionate fanbase to America’s #1 Ballpark for what promises to be another unforgettable night in the heart of downtown San Diego.”

“We’re bringing WWE Survivor Series to San Diego and couldn’t be more excited to welcome this iconic event to the 619,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “This is a huge win for our city, our residents, and our local economy – thousands of fans will travel here and experience everything that America’s Finest City has to offer. With the best stadium in the country and a passionate wrestling fan base, we’re ready to make this Survivor Series one to remember.”

“For the first time in the event’s nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a stadium on November 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Additionally, Survivor Series Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans unrivaled access to every exhilarating moment. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.

Petco Park is a premier sports and entertainment facility located in the Ballpark District of East Village in downtown San Diego. In addition to serving as the home of the Padres, the ballpark is also a year-round concert venue and has hosted myriad full-venue shows, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Billy Joel & Sting, Sir Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Metallica, Green Day, and many more, as well as hundreds of special and innovative events since opening in April 2004. Petco Park has also held numerous sporting events beyond baseball including The Links at Petco Park (golf), Monster Jam & Monster Energy Supercross (monster truck and dirt bike events), San Diego Rodeo, 2014 Davis Cup (tennis), international soccer matches, college and high school basketball and baseball games, rugby tournaments, and the Holiday Bowl (football).

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About San Diego Tourism Marketing District

The San Diego Tourism Marketing District (SDTMD) is a nonprofit, mutual-benefit corporation dedicated to improving lodging room night consumption in the City of San Diego. SDTMD provides a private, nonprofit funding vehicle to stimulate City of San Diego lodging room demand through tourism promotion, marketing and advertising programs. The judicious allocation of these resources creates a positive economic, fiscal and employment impact on lodging businesses in the City of San Diego. For more information, please visit: www.sdtmd.org