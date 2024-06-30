An update on a lawsuit that involves WWE and AEW.

Anthony Duane Wilson, currently incarcerated in Ohio, filed a motion on June 24th to delay his plagiarism lawsuit against WWE and AEW until November 5, 2024. The motion was submitted to the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown Division. Wilson stated he was unable to continue with his case or legal research at this time and requested the court to either schedule the first hearing after the proposed date or pause the proceedings so he could properly respond to the defendants’ motions.

In May, WWE argued against delaying the civil trial due to Wilson’s criminal case. AEW also filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. On June 28th, the court denied Wilson’s request to pause the lawsuit and ordered him to respond to the dismissal motions by July 19th. The court notified Wilson of this ruling via a letter sent to the jail where he is being held.

Wilson has accused WWE and AEW of plagiarism and various damages, seeking to pause his lawsuit while he awaits sentencing on criminal charges. According to NBC Ohio, Wilson has been incarcerated since late March for harassing an inmate. He was found guilty of splashing a correction officer with urine in January 2023. Despite pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, the court deemed him competent to stand trial. After the incident, his bond was revoked, and he now faces up to a year in jail.

In his lawsuit, Wilson claims that WWE and its affiliates used his creative works without permission, infringing on his wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans, and likeness. He also alleges plans to start his own wrestling promotion were stolen from him. He seeks $250 million in damages, along with control of AEW, a public apology, and financial compensation for the damage to his career and reputation.