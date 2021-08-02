Becky Lynch will reportedly return to WWE after the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Lynch returning to WWE this summer to go with the recent return to touring. However, PWInsider now reports that Lynch apparently will not be factored into SummerSlam plans as word going around at last week’s WWE TV tapings was that Lynch won’t be returning until the fall, with October being openly discussed.

This new report goes with last week’s update from Ringside News, which noted how Lynch is not expected to return before the WWE Draft, which is reportedly scheduled for October. It was noted last week that a source stated, “anything you hear about Becky being back before the Draft is fake news.”

It was also reported last week that Lynch was being considered for a move to SmackDown when she does return. She is currently listed as a member of the RAW roster.

As noted, Lynch fueled the rumor mill last week when it was revealed that she had her hairstyle changed back to the look that she had when she was actively competing in WWE. You can click here for the photo. She also fueled speculation when she recently tweeted a response to a RAW jab from Charlotte Flair, which you can see here.

Lynch has been away from WWE action since relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka back in May 2020, right after announcing her first pregnancy. Lynch and then-fiance Seth Rollins welcomed their first child on December 4, a daughter named Roux. The WWE couple tied the knot on June 29 of this year.

It was noted last week that Lynch may be on the road with Rollins, as she was for Money In the Bank, but that does not mean she is getting booked to return before October. The new report from today did remind fans that plans are subject to change at the last minute, which we’ve seen a lot of in WWE these days.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch’s WWE status and return.

