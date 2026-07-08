Expect to see more of “The Beast Incarnate” in WWE as the company continues down the road to WWE SummerSlam 2026.

As noted, during the July 6 episode of WWE Raw in Chicago, IL., it was announced that Brock Lesnar will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw on July 13 in Dallas, TX.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend will appear to continue the build to his highly-anticipated trilogy bout against Oba Femi, as Lesnar will square off against the 2026 King of the Ring inside Hell In A Cell at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

With only three episodes of WWE Raw remaining until the two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, Lesnar will appear on at least two of those three shows.

In addition to the advertised 7/13 date, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is now also being promoted for the WWE SummerSlam 2026 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on July 27 in Inglewood, CA.

From there, Lesnar will gear up for his tie-breaking third showdown against “The Ruler” inside Hell In A Cell at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

WWE has not yet announced whether the Lesnar-Femi III Hell In A Cell bout will take place on night one or night two of WWE SummerSlam.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from “The Twin Cities.”