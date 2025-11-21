Who will be the fifth and final team members for the Women’s WarGames match coming up next weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

It sounds like we’re going to find out tonight!

Ahead of the Friday, November 21, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the WWE website has updated the official preview for tonight’s show.

The updated WWE.com SmackDown preview teased the announcement of the fifth and final team members for the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event on November 29.

“After coming to Alexa Bliss’ aid this past Monday with a kendo stick attack, Charlotte Flair has seemingly joined WarGames. Will we find out who the fifth member of each team will be,” the WWE.com announcement read. “Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.”

Additionally, WWE.com mentioned that fans will witness the fallout to the chaotic scene that concluded this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, which saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns return to be part of opposing teams for the Men’s WarGames match.

“Following the emergence of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, what will be the fallout from the chaotic brawl among the Men’s WarGames combatants that concluded Monday Night Raw,” WWE.com wrote. “Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.”

Also advertised for the Friday, November 21, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime blue brand program are the following matches and segments:

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: Penta vs. Finn Balor

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes

* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

* Chelsea Green WWE Women’s US Title celebration

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Denver, CO.