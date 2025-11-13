A familiar face will be returning to the broadcast booth in the near future in All Elite Wrestling, as Jim Ross says fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear his voice back on AEW programming.

The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster returned to his Grilling JR podcast this week after taking a short hiatus, revealing that he’s back home in Oklahoma after officially selling his Jacksonville condo.

Ross, 73, said he’s feeling healthier than he has in years and is grateful to be around family again.

“I feel good about being home,” Ross said. “Feel healthier than I felt in a long time. I’ve got plenty of energy, and I’m thankful to be back on the air.”

JR also confirmed that he’ll be returning to AEW commentary “in the next few weeks.”

The veteran announcer signed a new one-year contract with AEW earlier this summer to continue working select pay-per-view events.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Ross said. “Absolutely. That’s the plan. In the next few weeks. So, yeah, I’m excited about that opportunity.”

AEW’s next pay-per-view is AEW Full Gear on November 22, though Ross’ podcast co-host Conrad Thompson noted that event might come a bit too soon for the WWE Hall of Famer’s return. If not AEW Full Gear, the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27 could be a more likely comeback date.

Ross also reflected on his health journey, having been declared cancer-free earlier this year following a tough battle with colon cancer.

“A few months ago at this time, I wasn’t so sure about the outcome,” Ross said. “But here I am, and here we are. And we’re going to have a great, great year of podcasting. I can promise you.”

