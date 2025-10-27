John Cena has four total appearances remaining on his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour.

On Monday, Netflix began the promotional push for what will be John Cena’s last-ever appearance on WWE Raw on Monday, November 17 at the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

The official Netflix account tweeted out a graphic (see below) along with a caption that read:

ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME IN THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA 🐐 It’s official: Watch John Cena’s FINAL WWE Raw on Monday November 17 at MSG. LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT

Subsequently, the following official press release was issued regarding John Cena’s last-ever WWE Raw appearance on 11/17 at MSG in NYC:

John Cena’s Last Monday Night Raw – November 17 in NYC Netflix and WWE have confirmed Madison Square Garden as John Cena’s final appearance on Monday Night Raw. Tune in LIVE at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, November 17 on Netflix! Find more information at the Tudum article in regards to the details of the show. ABOUT WWE ON NETFLIX: The much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming unfolding 52 weeks a year on Netflix marks a new era for WWE fans. Beginning in January 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive home of the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling program in the US, Canada, UK, and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions added over time. This is the first time in the show’s 31-year history that WWE Monday Night RAW is available to stream. Additionally, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

As noted, John Cena’s last ever match is announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. this December. His final opponent ever is rumored to be GUNTHER.