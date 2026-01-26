AEW’s upcoming Grand Slam Australia special will be getting some extra time on TNT.

According to TNT’s updated programming schedule, AEW Grand Slam Australia is slated to run for two and a half hours, airing from 8:00–10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 14.

Due to the time difference, the event will be taped earlier in the day in Australia before airing stateside on TNT.

The broadcast is being presented as a special edition of AEW Collision.

AEW’s Australia trip will include two events across two cities. Grand Slam Australia takes place on February 14 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, followed by a non-televised house show on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

It’s a rare international double-shot for the company.

After wrapping up the Australia tour, AEW returns to the United States with Dynamite set for Sacramento, California on February 18 and Collision scheduled for Oceanside, California on February 21.

Those shows will serve as part of the buildup to AEW Revolution 2025, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on March 15.

