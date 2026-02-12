WWE appears to have officially locked in plans for a new faction emerging in NXT.

This week, the company filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term “Birthright” on February 11, seemingly confirming the name of the group Lexis King has been putting together in recent weeks.

The official description of the 2/11 USPTO filing made by WWE:

King has repeatedly used the word “Birthright” while attempting to assemble a faction alongside Arianna Grace and Stacks. The concept centers around wrestling lineage, with King, the son of Brian Pillman, and Grace, the daughter of Santino Marella, positioning themselves as second-generation stars who were born into the business.

And they’re not stopping there.

Charlie Dempsey, son of William Regal, and Uriah Connors, son of Fit Finlay, are among the names King has approached about joining the stable. The underlying message has been clear, which is that their families built the wrestling industry, and they are continuing that legacy, unlike other NXT prospects, whom the group portrays as influencers and athletes handed opportunities without paying the same dues.

It’s a generational pride movement, and one that flips the script with the perception that is usually associated with second and third-generation wrestlers having nepotism benefits that others aren’t afforded.

There’s also speculation that another major legacy name could soon be added to the mix.

David Finlay, who recently gave what many viewed as a farewell to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the NJPW: The New Beginning show in Osaka, Japan, is rumored to be WWE-bound. Finlay is the brother of Uriah Connors, further strengthening the potential family ties within the faction.

If that move materializes, “Birthright” could quickly become one of the most lineage-heavy stables in recent NXT and WWE history.

