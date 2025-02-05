– The Renegade Twins were backstage at AEW Dynamite last week. There has been internal discussions for some time now about the possibility of aligning them with Mercedes Mone in on-air storylines in AEW.

– Trent Baretta, who has been on the sidelines for a while, has been backstage at multiple recent AEW Dynamite shows.

– Maria Kanellis reached a short term extension with AEW that expired in January. That is the deal she referenced expiring on social media last week, which now makes her a free agent.

– Although it was met with skepticism from fans, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam has, in fact, been long-planned to be a television special on TNT and MAX.

– Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has been making the local media rounds in Atlanta, GA. ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite at Gateway Arena, where he squares off against Ricochet in the main event of the evening.

– AEW has capitalized with new Shop AEW merchandise focused on the critically-acclaimed segment that saw Toni Storm return to her “Timeless” persona on the AEW Collision: Homecoming on TNT and MAX show that went head-to-head against the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock.

