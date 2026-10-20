WWE has announced a No Disqualification match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The match was made official following another heated confrontation between the two on the October 19 episode of Raw.

Bayley interfered in Valkyria’s match against Lola Vice, costing her the victory. The two subsequently got into a physical altercation, with Bayley gaining the upper hand before Valkyria retreated.

Bayley then grabbed a microphone and challenged her former tag team partner to a No Disqualification match next week, looking to bring their months-long rivalry to an end.

The issues between the two date back to July, when Valkyria attacked Bayley. Following an extended absence, Bayley returned to WWE television in September seeking revenge.

Valkyria defeated Bayley in singles competition on the September 21 episode of Raw, but their rivalry has continued in the weeks since.

Bayley has repeatedly attempted to get inside Valkyria’s head, interfering with her momentum and contributing to a string of losses.

The two will now look to settle their differences when they collide in a No Disqualification match on the October 26 episode of WWE Raw from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

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