Rey Mysterio is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to his eventual retirement from the ring.

Mysterio currently works across WWE and AAA, wrestling while also serving as the general manager of AAA. The WWE Hall of Famer most recently stepped into the ring at AAA TripleMania 34 Night One on Friday, where he faced Omos.

Speaking with BANG Showbiz ahead of the match (see video below), Mysterio was asked whether he has a timeline in mind for retirement. The 51-year-old said he is enjoying his current schedule and plans to simply see where things take him.

“I think I’m loving the process right now of enjoying the moments as they come,” Mysterio said. “Before it was maybe a little bit more stressful because you were working constantly, four or five days a week. But now it’s been like — with the GM role in AAA, and then wrestling on RAW, I kind of vibe that program, I don’t mind it at all.”

Mysterio explained that having the opportunity to work both inside the ring and in his AAA authority role has allowed him to continue learning while remaining involved in different aspects of the business.

“I enjoy it because I’m still on both sides of the spectrum and I’m learning as I’m growing still,” he continued. “So it’s really fun.”

As for when he might finally decide to hang up his boots, Mysterio isn’t putting a date on it.

“I think I’m just going to wing it and see where this road takes me because I’m really enjoying the moments right now that I’m living inside the ring, whether as a wrestler or as a GM.

Rey Mysterio last competed inside the squared circle at night one of AAA TripleMania 34 on September 11 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV., losing to Omos in the main event. For complete results of the show, click here.