The road to WWE 2K25 will pick up steam next week.

The Netflix debut episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a backstage segment where it was hinted that Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns would make an announcement about the WWE 2K25 video game on January 27, which falls on next Monday.

While no details were shared last night on the January 20 episode of Raw, online listings for the game indicate that more information will be revealed on January 28.

This suggests we might see a teaser trailer or cover reveal on Monday night during WWE Raw on Netflix next week, followed by Tuesday morning updates for the media, including pre-order dates and additional details.

For those who missed it, you can check out a special first look at the gameplay and possible cover art for WWE 2K25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.