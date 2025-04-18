The upcoming edition of AEW Collision is set to receive a special makeover, as the promotion has announced the show will be branded as AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza. The themed episode will air on Saturday, April 26, following TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs—with an expected start time around 8:30 PM ET, depending on when the basketball action wraps up.

As revealed during this week’s Collision broadcast, the show will include a Tornado Tag Team Match pitting Top Flight against The Cru. The match was made official following a backstage segment on Thursday’s episode.

This marks the third instance in recent weeks that AEW Collision is benefitting from a strong sports lead-in on TNT. The company previously capitalized on momentum from NCAA tournament broadcasts with Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday last month.

Additionally, a vignette on Thursday’s show hyped the return of Hologram, who will be making his first in-ring appearance since the March 29 edition of Collision. While his opponent has yet to be named, his comeback adds further intrigue to the Playoff Palooza special.

Stay tuned for more updates on the April 26 show as AEW continues to load the card.