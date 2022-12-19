It’s been speculated that WWE would tape two RAW episodes tonight in Des Moines, Iowa, but now it’s confirmed that WWE will only air tonight’s live RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE never had plans to film the December 26 RAW tonight. The only date scheduled for December 26 is a standard RAW brand live event from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and word now is that next week’s RAW will not air live from Columbus.

It appears next week’s RAW will be some sort of special, pre-taped holiday episode, which would be an interesting, rare move for the company.

The RAW roster will be in Columbus next Monday night for a non-televised live event, while the SmackDown brand will be in New York City for a non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden.

As noted, this Friday’s SmackDown was taped last week and full spoilers can be found here. The next live SmackDown is scheduled for December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, while the next live RAW after tonight is scheduled for January 2 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

