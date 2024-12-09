Some updates have surfaced regarding plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the December 9 episode of the show, which airs live on USA Network at 8/7c tonight from Wichita, Kansas, we have learned of a new pair of segments for the show.

The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will address their actions on last week’s show, which saw them turn heel and kick Big E. out of the group during their New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration.

Additionally, following his intense confrontation with CM Punk, and subsequent main event against Sami Zayn, former WWE Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will appear on the show.

Previously announced for the 12/9 episode of WWE Raw:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz

* Finn Balor and Adam Pearce to discuss Judgment Day’s next tag title defense

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament)

