An update has surfaced regarding tonight’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, the official WWE website has updated their preview for the weekly blue brand prime time program.

Now confirmed for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix for international fans, is the first appearance for Jade Cargill since she captured the WWE Women’s Championship from former title-holder Tiffany Stratton at this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

From WWE.com:

Jade Cargill returns to SmackDown as new WWE Women’s Champion After dethroning Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill is the new WWE Women’s Champion, and SmackDown has never been stormier. How will Cargill mark her return? Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8e/7c on USA.

Along with the new Jade Cargill segment referenced above, WWE is also advertising that fans will find out what is coming for “The American Nightmare,” as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will reveal what is next for him after his second successful title defense against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre in their WrestlePalooza rematch at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, in-ring action scheduled for the show this evening includes a pair of title tilts, with Giulia defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against former title-holder Chelsea Green, and WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov putting his gold on-the-line against a mystery opponent in the latest weekly U.S. Championship Open Challenge series.

In non-title action, the 11/7 edition of WWE SmackDown will feature Rey Fenix going one-on-one against Talla Tonga of The MFT’s, while one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair will square off against Nia Jax.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Greenville, S.C.