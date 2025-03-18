An update on the tournament designed to crown the first-ever WWE ID Champions has surfaced.

WWE has revealed that the tournament to determine the inaugural WWE ID Champions will commence during two independent events in the week leading up to WrestleMania 41.

In a social media post on Monday, WWE announced that the ID Championship Tournament will begin with opening-round matches at the GCW event on Wednesday, April 16, at The Collective at The Palms in Las Vegas. Additional opening-round matches will take place at the FSW event on Friday, April 18, at the FSW Arena.

The announcement reads as follows:

The WWE ID Championship Tournament will start in Las Vegas during Wrestlemania week with two Opening Round events! GCW presents the ID Tournament as part of The Collective on April 16th! FSW presents the ID Tournament on April 18th after Smackdown! Already signed for both events are talent seen on WWE Evolve including: -Sean Legacy

-Zayda Steel

-Ice Williams

-Jackson Drake

-Swipe Right of Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes

-Zara Zakher

-Cappuccino Jones

-Plus many others to be announced! Match announcements and more info coming soon!

A few weeks ago, Paul “Triple H” Levesque unveiled the official WWE ID Championship title belts, which you can see below along with the aforementioned tournament update.

The WWE ID Championship Tournament will start in Las Vegas during Wrestlemania week with two Opening Round events!@GCWrestling_ presents the ID Tournament as part of The Collective on April 16th!@FSWVegas presents the ID Tournament on April 18th after Smackdown! Already… pic.twitter.com/S5wkA8PAZI — WWE ID (@WWEID) March 17, 2025