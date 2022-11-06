WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division.

It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on each team. The change was revealed during a new commercial that aired during Crown Jewel, which you can see below.

WarGames was brought back in 2017 for the WWE NXT brand, and they have used the double cage structure for 5 events since then. The matches have ranged from 3 vs. 3 vs. 3, and 4 vs. 4. WarGames has not featured a 5 vs. 5 contest since WCW.

The WarGames commercial included the “War Pigs” single by Black Sabbath, performed by Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne.

The WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Below is the new Survivor Series commercial, featuring The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Damage CTRL and others:

Cómo mola la promo de Survivor Series War Games. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/av9rPldDYk — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 5, 2022

