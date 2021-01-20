The current plan for WWE’s WrestleMania 37 event is for each night to be a three-hour show, airing live on the WWE Network from 7-10pm ET.

There will also likely be a Kickoff pre-show that airs before the pay-per-view broadcast at 7pm, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that everything is subject to change at this point.

Regarding the rest of WrestleMania 37 Weekend, nothing else has been locked in as of this week. There has been talk of holding the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as a virtual event, but that has not been confirmed.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

