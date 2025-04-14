– The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony this week will officially take place place two hours after the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 18, 2025. The start times for the show are as follows for the following time zones: 10PM PT, 1AM ET, 6AM UK.

– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” on Monday morning. Coming in at number three on the all-time list is the iconic Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock match from WrestleMania X8 on March 17, 2002, at The Sky Dome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

– Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel from Monday morning is the complete ‘Road to WrestleMania 41’ playlist for the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match scheduled for WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025.

– Finally, Monday morning also saw the release on the growing WWE Vault YouTube channel of a near hour-long compilation video dubbed, “Story of the historic Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels Ladder Match at WrestleMania X.”