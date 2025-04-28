– The LFG Finals are set to air on May 11th on A&E. The matches were taped at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

– The Kansas City Star ran a feature on A-Town Down Under visiting a local hospital in Kansas City ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw taping. Grayson Waller reflected on the experience, saying, “Yeah, the wrestling’s fun and it’s a dream come true, but I think moments like this humble you a bit and put life into a little more perspective about what really matters.”

– Former WWE NXT and NXT UK star Meiko Satomura will have her retirement match tomorrow, April 29th, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. She will team with Manami to face Chihiro Hashimoto and Aja Kong.

– New WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is the latest guest on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. During the discussion, he was asked if he heard from his father, Rey Mysterio, after his big WrestleMania Moment. “I did not, actually,” he said. “Funny enough, I was doing my thing. When I ran back out to the crowd the second time and I lifted my hand up, I did a long glance and out of the corner of my eye, I saw my mom. The only thing I did was shove the title directly in her face. I’m pretty sure none of them thought I could do it. That was directly for them.”

