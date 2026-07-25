The plans for the final WWE show leading up to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” are starting to take shape.

Coming out of the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown in Oakland, CA., some updates for the July 31 SummerSlam “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown in Green Bay, WI. have been announced.

WWE has confirmed a title vs. title showdown with AAA Tag-Team Champions The War Raiders taking on the WWE Tag-Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth for the 7/31 SmackDown in Green Bay.

Additionally, it was announced in a backstage digital exclusive that Giulia vs. Lash Legend will take place on the 7/31 blue brand show to fill the final spot in the five-person ladder match to crown the interim WWE Women’s Champion.

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