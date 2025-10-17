WWE issued a press release on Friday to announce seven new Raw and SmackDown shows as part of their annual year-end holiday tour.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
WWE announces seven new Raw and SmackDown dates & annual Live Event Holiday Tour
October 17, 2025 – WWE today announced seven new dates for Raw and SmackDown, as well as 10 live events as part of the company’s annual Holiday Tour. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, October 24, at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, October 22, at 10am local until Thursday, October 23, at 11:59pm local.