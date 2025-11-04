WWE is headed back to “The Great White North” early in the New Year.

Following the announcement this past weekend during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, which saw WWE announce details for the first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2026, the company returned with an additional update on Tuesday afternoon.

The following press release was sent out today with more details regarding WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as well as the WWE SmackDown show the night before in the same location:

MONTREAL TO HOST FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ON JANUARY 23 & SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT® ON JANUARY 24 Two-Day Combo Ticket Packages On Sale Friday, November 7 at 10am ET/7am PT Presale Access Begins Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT November 4, 2025 – WWE®, in conjunction with Tourisme Montréal, today announced that it will take over the Bell Centre in Montreal across back-to-back nights in January 2026, with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, January 23, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24. Two-day combo ticket packages for Friday Night SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, November 7, at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.ca. Fans can purchase two-day combo tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.ca and using the code WWETIX starting tomorrow/Wednesday, November 5, at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, November 6, 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT. Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock. About WWE

